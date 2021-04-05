tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,612 shares of company stock worth $64,215,864 over the last three months.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,895,234. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

