TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Hits $14.08 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $460,692.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

