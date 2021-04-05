Truist Financial Corp Acquires 18,719 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

