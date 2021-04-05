Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

