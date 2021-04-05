Truist Financial Corp Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.20 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

