Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,464 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 38,464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Performance Food Group worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

