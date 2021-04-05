Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,356 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

