Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.