Truist Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $38.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective increased by Truist from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPE. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.16.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

