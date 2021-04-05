TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.72 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $13,988.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028784 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.