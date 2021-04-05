Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 1,450 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UMB Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock worth $2,872,759 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

