Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.