Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,379 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,746,741 shares of company stock worth $352,203,094. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

