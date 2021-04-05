Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 91,796 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,796 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO opened at $19.20 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 over the last quarter.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.