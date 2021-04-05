Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $505,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

