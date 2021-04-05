Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

