UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 348,206 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,323,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $363,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

