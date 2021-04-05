UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 414,130 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $319,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

