UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $270,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $165.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

