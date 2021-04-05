UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,203,174 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,688,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $458,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.