UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 217,395 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $306,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $639.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $213.29 and a 1 year high of $640.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

