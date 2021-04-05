United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 119,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.