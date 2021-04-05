United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 581 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $206.29 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average of $227.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

