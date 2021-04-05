United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 319 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $93.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

