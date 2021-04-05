United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

