United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $297,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average is $165.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

