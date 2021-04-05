United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.64

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several research firms have commented on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

