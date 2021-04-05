Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Universal Store

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of youth casual apparel in Australia. Its products comprise third party and company owned brands of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories in various categories, including womenswear, menswear, and unisex items. The company serves 16-35 year old fashion focused customers.

