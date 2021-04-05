Valor Token Trading Up 98% Over Last Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 98% higher against the dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.12 or 0.00677225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.