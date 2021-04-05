VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.