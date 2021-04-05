Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,717. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $102.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75.

