Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $370.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.93 and a 1-year high of $370.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

