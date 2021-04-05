VAULT (VAULT) Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00015076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $3.31 million and $5,918.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,207 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

