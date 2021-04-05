Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after buying an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genpact by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,189,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $17,334,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

