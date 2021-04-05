Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares during the period.

New Frontier Health stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

