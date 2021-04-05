Verition Fund Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,846,000 after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.57.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $229.62 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

