Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Hyliion stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

