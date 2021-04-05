Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

NYSE SEE opened at $45.60 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

