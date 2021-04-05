Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $381,000 Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

