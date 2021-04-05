Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

CHE stock opened at $466.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $394.47 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

