Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.05 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

