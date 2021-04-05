VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after buying an additional 957,105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 893,473 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,578,000 after buying an additional 762,725 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

