VIG Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, VIG has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $4,550.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.83 or 0.08991143 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001356 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,411,496 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

VIG Token Trading

