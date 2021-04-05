Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director Sells $106,320.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VFF opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -275.94 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFF. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

