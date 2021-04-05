Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $191,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.