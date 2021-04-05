VIQ Solutions (VQSLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VQSLF stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.