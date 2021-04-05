Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 2,213.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Middleby by 1,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in The Middleby by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.