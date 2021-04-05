Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,785 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

