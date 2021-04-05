Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 186,677 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYMT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

