Virtu Financial LLC Buys 154,438 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 465.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,438 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

MBIO opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $218.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

